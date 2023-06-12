Products
Home
→
Product
→
Buzzcutt
Buzzcutt
Find non-alcoholic drinks at your favorite places
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We’re making it easier to find non-alcoholic drinks when you're out, connecting you to bars and restaurants across the US that have options you can enjoy.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Drinking
+1 by
Buzzcutt
About this launch
Buzzcutt
Find non-alcoholic drinks at your favorite places
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Buzzcutt by
Buzzcutt
was hunted by
Rick Turoczy
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Drinking
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Buzzcutt
is not rated yet. This is Buzzcutt's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#43
Report