Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Callum Boddy
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We are working from Bali at the moment and have just launched our 3rd educational game in our first week here. Buzz! Times Tables is an educational game for kids, primarily 7-11 but open to all ages. Learning times tables can be tedious as a child and we wanted to make it fun whilst being educational. Our hope is that kids will actively want to improve on their scores and at the same time are improving their mathematics and hopefully get better grades. We managed to do the full design and build in Swift in a week from concept to App Store and we are pretty proud of that. Let us know what you guys think? Thanks! Callum & Imogen, E8 Studios
UpvoteShare