Buzz! Mental Maths

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Callum Boddy
Hi Product Hunt! Having started our own independent app development company in London 3 months ago now, Imogen (Designer) and Myself (Programmer) are really happy to launch our second app. Buzz! Mental Math(s) is an educational game for kids, primarily 7-11 but open to all ages, focusing on improving mental arithmetic. Learning times tables can be tedious as a child and we wanted to make it fun whilst being educational. We decided to separate the app into 2 parts: Challenge mode: where you race against a timer, the speed increasing as your score increases and scores recorded on a global leaderboard and a Practice mode: which is less punishing, no timer here and allows kids to focus on improving their maths at their own pace. Kids will actively want to improve on their scores and at the same time are improving their mathematics. We managed to do the full design and build in Swift in 2 weeks from concept to App Store and we are pretty proud of that. Let us know what you guys think? Thanks! Callum & Imogen, E8 Studios
Upvote (1)Share