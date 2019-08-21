Log InSign up
Folders for your Twitter Bookmarks

Buzz Chronicles lets you put your Twitter Bookmarks into thematic folders:
💬 Reply to the interesting tweet with "@buzz_chronicles
save as {folder_name}"
🤖 Our bot will send you a link to your own folder on Buzz Chronicles with that tweet already saved!
Buzz Chronicles

Hi everyone, I'm extremely happy to finally launch Buzz Chronicles on Product Hunt! Some time ago, I noticed that many people on Twitter want to not only bookmark interesting tweets, but also have them segregated in thematic folders. After some digging, I realized that it's really a pain for a lot of users! That's how Buzz Chronicles came to life. It's a simple Twitter Bot that saves the tweet and sends you back the link to your thematic folder. How does it work? 💬 Reply to the interesting tweet with @buzz_chronicles save as {folder_name} 🤖 Our bot will send you a link to your own folder on Buzz Chronicles with that tweet already saved! 📁 All your folders will be available at buzzchronicles.com/{your_twitter_handle} Please let me know if the instruction here and on the webpage is understandable. And, of course, any other feedback is highly appreciated as well!
