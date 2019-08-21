Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Bartek Ziembiński
Hi everyone, I'm extremely happy to finally launch Buzz Chronicles on Product Hunt! Some time ago, I noticed that many people on Twitter want to not only bookmark interesting tweets, but also have them segregated in thematic folders. After some digging, I realized that it's really a pain for a lot of users! That's how Buzz Chronicles came to life. It's a simple Twitter Bot that saves the tweet and sends you back the link to your thematic folder. How does it work? 💬 Reply to the interesting tweet with @buzz_chronicles save as {folder_name} 🤖 Our bot will send you a link to your own folder on Buzz Chronicles with that tweet already saved! 📁 All your folders will be available at buzzchronicles.com/{your_twitter_handle} Please let me know if the instruction here and on the webpage is understandable. And, of course, any other feedback is highly appreciated as well!
UpvoteShare