Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Buyer Studio by Narrative
Buyer Studio by Narrative
Find and buy precise, custom datasets with just a few clicks
🏷 Payment Required
SaaS
+ 2
Buyer Studio is a self-service, no-code application that enables users of any skill level to find the precise data they need, create and buy customized datasets, and receive the data in less than 24 hours, all with just a few clicks.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
21m ago