Home
→
Buyer Persona Generator by Konsey.dev
Buyer Persona Generator by Konsey.dev
Brings you face to face with your target audience
🏷 Free Options
Design Tools
+ 2
Konsey.dev's Buyer Persona Generator allows you to create buyer personas from ready-made templates. In addition, Facebook target audiences can be obtained automatically from the created buyer personas.
🎁 40% annual discount
Login to get promo code
Featured
38m ago