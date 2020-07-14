Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
kimia hamidi
Maker
Hey Product Hunt - We’re thrilled to announce Buyer with Andrew and Tiny! We saw the need for Buyer because negotiation, when done right, can save companies serious time and money. But understanding which levers to pull to get the best prices can be tricky. Especially with enterprise software, pricing is incredibly opaque. The price you get could depend on the salesperson, quarter, or size of your logo. Not to mention the time wasted talking to salespeople and filtering through multiple quotes. We realized that most companies don’t even think about negotiation because they are just too busy. So we launched Buyer internally at Tiny. And it worked. Tiny spends millions of dollars on SaaS subscriptions, AWS, processing fees, all to keep the businesses running. By implementing our negotiation process and dedicating someone to keep costs down we saved up to 30% across the portfolio. Some real before and after numbers: 32% savings on Slack 37% savings on BambooHR 31% savings on CultureAMP As our name suggests we also help companies buy and renew the software you need, fast, and at the best price. We’ve built an internal database of pricing benchmarks so we know what contracts should look like across the board. I’m looking forward to answering any questions you may have about Buyer!
Upvote (2)Share
Pro
My buddy @jimmydouglas is the human/non-productized version of this. 😄
Upvote (1)Share
@rrhoover @jimmydouglas My kind of people! What's the best deal you negotiated?
@rrhoover @jimmydouglas I love it. There's so much more room to negotiate than companies believe.
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
I'm excited to announce that Tiny is launching a new business, it’s called Buyer --> www.buyer.co It's super simple: They handle all the awkward and time-consuming negotiations on behalf of your company and take a cut of the savings. Here's how it works: 1. You show them what you pay for all your subscriptions, hosting, cloud computing, etc. 2. They dig in and figure out where there could be savings. 3. Then they reach out and negotiate you the best possible rates, without blowing up your relationships. 4. As your team grows, they handle renewing enterprise software so it doesn’t take up all your time or cost too much money. This is the key: Buyer negotiates without being jerks or playing hardball. Instead focuses on win-win negotiations that leave both parties feeling good.
I like it guys! Seems like an automated task that could/ should be automated.
@alex_papageorge Thanks! It's something that can really move the needle for cost savings in a company but often it's hard to get employees to value the savings and negotiate effectively when buying tools.
@alex_papageorge I think it's much more impactful for enterprise companies so we're focusing there first. An average consumer will spend $1000 on fixed fees so reducing that by 30% isn't close to a company spending $500,000 and reducing that by 15%.