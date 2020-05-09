Discussion
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
Always excited to see innovative ways to encourage us to be smarter about choosing products sustainable for the environment. Buy for life is a great tool to find products which are both durable so that you can enjoy using them for as long as possible, while also focusing on products which are sustainably sourced and produced. The link-in with recommendations, comparisons and discussions is also super clever, so you don't need to go hunting for insights on the products, you can just jump in to finding great products which will both last, and produced with their ecological impact in mind 🙌
Maker
Hey ProductHunt 👋 Thanks for hunting @calum I started this project as a simple list where people could add brands that manufacture durable products. It now evolved into a full platform with an up/downvote system, product reviews, discussions and a credibility rating for each user. Let me add a few words about how and why I built it. 💩 Problem: I try to solve a problem that I had for a long time: finding and researching durable and sustainable products can be very time-consuming. I always spent a lot of time reading reviews and blogs before deciding which product to buy. The overwhelming amount of stuff in our world is just not made to last. There comes the next problem: Independent product research is a huge pain these days and it's tremendously hard to find unbiased reviews. We all know articles like "The 10 best XY" and after reading it you realize that it is actually sponsored content full of ads. 💡 Solution: The IMDB or Producthunt for ... products. Buy For Life is a platform where people can discuss and share their experience with products from different categories like Tools, Clothing, Furniture, Electronics, Travel Gear, etc. I think it can be useful on our way from a throwaway culture towards a more sustainable and frugal lifestyle. We should spend our money on selected high-quality products instead of short-living garbage. 🔮 Upcoming: There is more to come: - Information about the ownership of each company - Find second-hand products for this brand near you - Indicator for every brand whether their products are easy to maintain, repair and recycle - Make new and unknown brands easy to discover Let me know what you think! Cheers, Adrian
