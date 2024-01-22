Get app
BuukMeNow
Receive bookings, appointments and down payments
BuukMeNow simplifies bookings, appointment management, and collecting down payments for African businesses, and professionals. Service providers or businesses can easily set up and share service links, and get business insights.
Launched in
Android
Payments
SaaS
+1 by
About this launch
Receive bookings, appointments and down payments
BuukMeNow by
BuukMeNow
was hunted by
Peter Onisha
in
Android
,
Payments
,
SaaS
. Made by
Peter Onisha
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BuukMeNow's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
