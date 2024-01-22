Get app
BuukMeNow simplifies bookings, appointment management, and collecting down payments for African businesses, and professionals. Service providers or businesses can easily set up and share service links, and get business insights.
Launched in
Android
Payments
SaaS
 +1 by
BuukMeNow by
BuukMeNow
was hunted by
Peter Onisha
in Android, Payments, SaaS. Made by
Peter Onisha
Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
