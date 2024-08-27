Launches
Button Stealer
Button Stealer
“Steal” a button from every website you open
Button Stealer works automatically. Do your usual everyday online stuff and watch the collection of your stolen buttons grow. It's fun, useless, and free!
Button Stealer works locally and doesn't send data anywhere, so your data remains private.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Funny
by
About this launch
Button Stealer by
. Made by
Anatoly Zenkov
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
Upvotes
45
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
