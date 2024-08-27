  • Subscribe
    “Steal” a button from every website you open

    Button Stealer works automatically. Do your usual everyday online stuff and watch the collection of your stolen buttons grow. It's fun, useless, and free!

    Button Stealer works locally and doesn't send data anywhere, so your data remains private.
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Funny. Made by
    Anatoly Zenkov
    . Featured on August 28th, 2024.
