Home
→
Product
→
Butt Mover
Ranked #15 for today
Butt Mover
Butt triggered productivity and health timer
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Butt Mover is a game which increases your productivity and improves your health in real life without requiring your explicit focus.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Games
by
Butt Mover
About this launch
Butt Mover by
Butt Mover
was hunted by
Abishek Muthian
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Games
. Made by
Abishek Muthian
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Butt Mover
is not rated yet. This is Butt Mover's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#44
