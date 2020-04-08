Pluralistic: 07 Apr 2020 Pickled 2001 computer store: Deadstock ahoy! A farewell to APIs: Greed, spam and entropy killed mashups. Machine learning model performs butthole recognition: Peak Internet of Shit. Covid loteria cards: Cabronavirus. California's fiber for all bill: Tell your senator to support SB1130. 1978 Doonesbury stereotype: Come for the Indochina political humor, stay for the printer's lore.