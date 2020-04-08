  1. Home
  2.  → Butt AI

Butt AI

A toilet seat that identifies you by your butthole

This precision health smart toilet uses an array of four cameras to perform urinalysis, uroflowmetry, and stool analysis. The system also offers user-identification based on butthole photography ("analprinting").
Pluralistic: 07 Apr 2020Pickled 2001 computer store: Deadstock ahoy! A farewell to APIs: Greed, spam and entropy killed mashups. Machine learning model performs butthole recognition: Peak Internet of Shit. Covid loteria cards: Cabronavirus. California's fiber for all bill: Tell your senator to support SB1130. 1978 Doonesbury stereotype: Come for the Indochina political humor, stay for the printer's lore.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
People are worried about facial recognition, but maybe they should really be worried about fecal recognition!
Upvote (1)Share
Daniel Kempe
Daniel Kempe
Pro
@chrismessina Now this is the weirdest thing you've hunted haha
UpvoteShare
Ben Church
Ben Church
HAHA. SHUT. UP. Ok ok. I'm team bidet for sure. I just think you need to get this AI a drink or maybe some PTSD councelling after seeing that many rear ends.
UpvoteShare
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
This might be the strangest thing I've seen on here yet. Why does the world need this?
UpvoteShare