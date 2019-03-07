Butleroy 4.0
Your personal butler for more productivity
Have your appointments and to-dos automatically scheduled at a perfect time. AI powered calendar and to-do list. Save time and be more productive.
Thomas Schranz ⛄️Hunter@__tosh · Co-founder & CEO, Blossom
I often put important todos into my calendar, works well but sometimes becomes messy. Butleroy takes this use-case and runs with it. Worth checking out if you are into productivity tools and user experience.
Gregor PichlerMakerPro@ipgregor · Co-founder & COO, Butleroy
@__tosh that is exactly what we thought. So we built a solution that cleans up that mess by allowing users to manage their calendar and to-dos in one place. To-dos can be managed in a timeline-like view with your other calendar events or separately in a dedicated todo view.
Gregor PichlerMakerPro@ipgregor · Co-founder & COO, Butleroy
Hey @__tosh, thx for hunting us. Hey Product Hunters! We are so glad to be back again and announce Butleroy 4.0 today. Butleroy is your personal butler for your pocket. The butler called Roy now takes care of your time management. Thanks to artificial intelligence he is able to schedule appointments and your to-dos in the blink of an eye. Doing so, he considers a lot of other factors such as whether the appointment is work related, if you have enough spare time, what time of day is best for you, if the weather is nice and much more. Roy loves other awesome apps such as Todoist. So we made integrating it super easy. Let Roy schedule your to-dos, so you can complete them when you really have time for it. More integrations such as Outlook and Trello are already in the pipeline. Roy can not only plan intelligently for you, he can also show you the best restaurants in town, calls you an Uber for the next appointment, finds time for your weekly workouts and learns from your preferences and habits. From now on you have your own personal butler. TL;DR Personal butler for better time management and productivity. Smart scheduling AI, combine calendar and to-dos, integrate services such as Todoist.
Wolfgang Damm@wolfgang_damm · CTO @ Fretello (Pocket Lifestyle)
I saw that I can integrate my Todoist with Butleroy. Are there any plans to support more todo and calendar providers?
Gregor PichlerMakerPro@ipgregor · Co-founder & COO, Butleroy
@wolfgang_damm Yes, absolutely. We have already started integrating Microsoft and Google and will continue to add all prominent providers. If you have a specific integration in mind that you would like to see implemented, you can let us know directly or add it to the wishlist at https://butleroy.com/ideas/
Joachim Leonfellner@johnny_leo
How much does it cost to use the service?
Gregor PichlerMakerPro@ipgregor · Co-founder & COO, Butleroy
@johnny_leo Right now the whole app is completely free. We are thinking about adding some premium features in the future though.
