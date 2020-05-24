Discussion
Børge Solberg
This is a magnificent product. For me, as a team manager, it's so easy to onboard new employees because it's really easy to learn. It's pretty much like a calendar, which many can associate with, so they don't have to learn new ways to do things. The Timebank is so good looking, and I get a really good view of overtime, leave, and time off. Busy has found a unique and magnificent way to track hours, and I really recommend giving it a try.
@borge_solberg Thanks for the great review, Børge 🤩 Glad you are happy with the product, and I love to hear how Busy makes onboarding new employees easy 🙏
This is a great product! Busy is the only time tracking tool our team actually wants to use. It's easy and intuitive to use, and it makes sure you always have the necessary transparency and traceability.
Hi Product Hunters 👋 We're thrilled to finally share Busy with you guys! When building Busy, we had two goals in mind: 1. Make time tracking a more visual and intuitive process. 2. Automate overtime calculation, vacation, and leave management for companies. We started looking at how time is best visualized. Historically, time is often presented on a horizontal timeline, taking you from A to B - making it easy to pin events. With this in mind, we took a familiar interface, the calendar, rotated in 90 degrees, and ended up with the timeline. After creating an interface for visual and intuitive time tracking, we wanted to build something that gave our users actionable insights. Therefore, we developed a system that automatically calculates overtime, compensatory time off, and leave. The system takes into account holidays, employees' working hours, and the company's internal routines. We call it «Timebank». In short, we want you and your business to use less time tracking and managing time, thereby giving you more time for work that matters. We'd love to hear what you think! 😁
