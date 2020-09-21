discussion
Pompilio Fiore
MakerCo-founder @Busted | Founder @OkMe
Hi Product Hunt! My co-founder @bobbybaldi and I, are very excited to be launching “Busted” in this amazing community! 🤳🦠 “Busted” is the TINDER FOR VIRUSES: • SWIPE through symptoms, • MATCH with instant results • BUILD your health history • SHARE (if you want) with your doctor 👉 Download Busted today for free from Google Play Store! (https://bit.ly/3ilu6Ly) Busted was born during an online Techstars hackathon and we decided to bring it to life in the last couple of weeks. I live in San Diego, CA and my friend @bobbybaldi in Guatemala! :) 👂We are here for your feedback, ideas and anything else! Cheers, Pompilio & Roberto co-founders of Busted, TINDER FOR VIRUSES (www.busted.cc)
