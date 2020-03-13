Discussion
Shoko Hashimoto
Maker
Hi PH 🤚 I'm Shoko, the creator of BUSTED and @andasan is the designer of this app. We're college students in Vancouver. And also this is the first time to launch the app for us, so we really appreciate that you read this message☺️☺️☺️ 🤔 How I came up with this idea 🤔 Suddenly came up with this idea when I heard about Beacon technology because I really liked to play Cops and Robbers game during my childhood days. In addition, I was a little bit sad about the news that children don't play outside recently. So I hope I could encourage the children to enjoy playing outside with BUSTED. 😏 Are you feeling like this recently?? 😏 ✅It's almost spring, I wanna play outside ✅I wanna shape up a little bit for summer ✅I wanna make friends ✅Tired of playing online games because I'm too strong TIME TO PLAY "BUSTED" THEN 👏👏👏 If you want to know more details about BUSTED, visit here 😊 https://shoko75.github.io/portfo... I hope you guys enjoy this app! Thank you🤗 NOTE: We're open for job opportunities. If someone is interested in us, please let us know.
