  1. Home
  2.  → Business Trip

Business Trip

A podcast about psychedelic entrepreneurship

#5 Product of the DayToday
Business Trip tells the story of the emerging industry of psychedelics. Each episode features founders, from biotech startups developing novel psychedelic compounds, to clinics and retreats for healing, to software companies building tools to power the ecosystem.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jack Smith
Hunter
Previously co-founded Vungle & Shyp
Hi everyone, I haven’t hunted a product in a while, but when Greg and Matias showed me this passion project of theirs, I thought it was important to share with the PH community. Business Trip is a podcast featuring entrepreneurs working in the psychedelic space. I am passionate about the potential for psychedelics to help with mental health issues, which the medical system doesn't have good answers to today. Personally, I have donated towards the "Yes on Psilocybin Therapy campaign", which will be one of only ~4 ballot measures that voters in Oregon will be voting on next month. I highly recommend telling any friends/family that you have in Oregon about it, as it has huge potential to help so many people there.
Upvote
Share