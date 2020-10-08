Business Trip
A podcast about psychedelic entrepreneurship
discussion
Jack Smith
Hunter
Previously co-founded Vungle & Shyp
Hi everyone, I haven’t hunted a product in a while, but when Greg and Matias showed me this passion project of theirs, I thought it was important to share with the PH community. Business Trip is a podcast featuring entrepreneurs working in the psychedelic space. I am passionate about the potential for psychedelics to help with mental health issues, which the medical system doesn't have good answers to today. Personally, I have donated towards the "Yes on Psilocybin Therapy campaign", which will be one of only ~4 ballot measures that voters in Oregon will be voting on next month. I highly recommend telling any friends/family that you have in Oregon about it, as it has huge potential to help so many people there.
