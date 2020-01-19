Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Usama Raudo
Maker
Hey everyone, 😎 For a long time, we have been associated with online communities where we address the concerns of aspiring eCommerce entrepreneurs and online startups queries. 🤠 The most common problem we came across is regarding with the name of online business. Many newbies face this issue while finalizing the name of their business based on their niche and theme. 😵 This encourages us to come up with this tool where newbie eCommerce entrepreneur only need to select the primary keyword as per their niche, get hundreds of business name suggestions in less than three seconds and start their Shopify store right away with the selected name. 🕵 Here is how it works: 🤓 1) Go to business name generator and write the primary keyword that you want in the name. ⌨ 2) Scroll through and select the best name for your business. 🖱 3) Pick the name you preferred and start your Shopify store in just click. 🤩 I hope the brainstorming works would become much easier with the assistance of this tool. 😍 If you have any further queries let us know in the comment section below and we will help you out 😃
UpvoteShare