Business Dad with Alexis Ohanian

Conversations with dads about balancing career & family

In a new podcast from Initialized Capital, Alexis Ohanian opens this question up to some of the most successful men across a variety of industries for candid talk about what it means to be a father in today’s world & how they balance their careers & family.
Business Dad Podcast - Listen, Reviews, ChartsHow do you balance it all? Working moms are asked this question incessantly, but it's rarely asked of working dads. After Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia was born, it took months before he was asked about work-life balance and the inevitable trade-offs of being a working parent.
Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian on How a Business Is (and Isn't) Like a BabyDepending on how you've curated your Twitter feed, you know Alexis Ohanian as one of two things: a tech figurehead and investor revered as a co-founder of Reddit, or the husband of tennis G.O.A.T.
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian
Maker
Pro
I'm really proud of the work the initialized team did to bring our first podcast to fruition. We finished recording season 1 (ten episodes) and will release a new one every Thursday. Episode 3 drops today and it features a great conversation I had with 2x Super Bowl Champ Justin Tuck. Our previous two guests were also quite great -- Hasan Minhaj and Nicholas Thompson -- and more to come! Please let me know what you think and how we can improve for Season 2.
