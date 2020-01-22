Business Dad with Alexis Ohanian

Discussion
I'm really proud of the work the initialized team did to bring our first podcast to fruition. We finished recording season 1 (ten episodes) and will release a new one every Thursday. Episode 3 drops today and it features a great conversation I had with 2x Super Bowl Champ Justin Tuck. Our previous two guests were also quite great -- Hasan Minhaj and Nicholas Thompson -- and more to come! Please let me know what you think and how we can improve for Season 2.
