Business Case Calculator

Robbert van Geldrop
MakerSoftware developer and entrepreneur
As I built and invested in several SaaS companies over the years I've noticed that calculating all the SaaS metrics to justify investment decisions can be challenging. I've built an online calculator for this, which also explains how all the metrics work. This calculator helps you work through the details quickly and produces an overview of key metrics and projections within minutes. The calculator makes a quick, yet accurate ROI calculation for justifying investment decisions in marketing, product development and financing of products, content or licenses.
Looks great Robbert! It seems like a useful tool — especially if you already have some data about churn, % of customers who default, etc. In my case, it may be a bit too early (since I started just a few months ago) to make use of it. Also, some feedback if that's useful: - On large screens it's a bit overwhelming (I would recommend some margins on the sides). - Also, perhaps add some explanations of abbreviations like ARPA, LTV and CAC — although I guess that if you use it, you probably already know what these are. In any case, thanks a lot for sharing and I'll bookmark it for future reference!