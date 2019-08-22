Deals
Burrow's Sleep Kit
Burrow's Sleep Kit
Everything you need to sleep comfortably on the sofa
Health and Fitness
Nomad Lifestyle
+ 1
The Sleep Kit is everything you need to sleep comfortably on the sofa, stuffed in a convenient storage bag. There's a memory foam topper, a custom sheet set, a quilted blanket, a pillow and pillow case, and even an eye mask.
Featured
an hour ago
This ingenious sleep kit turns any sofa into a bed
Crashing on a friend's sofa is rarely a comfortable experience, but we've all done it. This is particularly true in cities where space is scarce, like New York or San Francisco, and few people have the luxury of a guest room.
Burrow's new Sleep Kit is a couch surfer's dream
Just to let you know, if you buy something featured here, Mashable might earn an affiliate commission. Whether you were down on your luck at one point or simply drained one too many White Claws while hanging at a buddy's apartment, you've most likely had to crash on somebody's couch before - and we probably don't have to remind you about the back pain and wave of regret that comes along with that.
