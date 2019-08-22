Log InSign up
Burrow's Sleep Kit

Everything you need to sleep comfortably on the sofa

The Sleep Kit is everything you need to sleep comfortably on the sofa, stuffed in a convenient storage bag. There's a memory foam topper, a custom sheet set, a quilted blanket, a pillow and pillow case, and even an eye mask.
This ingenious sleep kit turns any sofa into a bedCrashing on a friend's sofa is rarely a comfortable experience, but we've all done it. This is particularly true in cities where space is scarce, like New York or San Francisco, and few people have the luxury of a guest room.
Burrow's new Sleep Kit is a couch surfer's dreamJust to let you know, if you buy something featured here, Mashable might earn an affiliate commission. Whether you were down on your luck at one point or simply drained one too many White Claws while hanging at a buddy's apartment, you've most likely had to crash on somebody's couch before - and we probably don't have to remind you about the back pain and wave of regret that comes along with that.
