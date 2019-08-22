Burrow's Sleep Kit

Burrow's new Sleep Kit is a couch surfer's dream Just to let you know, if you buy something featured here, Mashable might earn an affiliate commission. Whether you were down on your luck at one point or simply drained one too many White Claws while hanging at a buddy's apartment, you've most likely had to crash on somebody's couch before - and we probably don't have to remind you about the back pain and wave of regret that comes along with that.