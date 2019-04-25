Burrow Nomad Collection

The signature design, now available in top-grain Italian leather from the modular, direct to consumer furniture company
The Best Couch on the Internet Now Comes in LeatherThis morning, Burrow released a better version of its best-in-class couches. The Nomad Collection features redesigned cushions, improved arm height, more customization options, more fabric options, bolstered hardware and a brand-new leather look. But the company's second collection doesn't look much different than the first.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Beautiful looking stuff from Burrow, which is not surprising! Congrats on the new launch @kabeer_chopra
