Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Burnit
Burnit
Project planning tool to manage migrations
Productivity
Task Management
Get visual aid for those never ending projects.
If you are executing an effort or project that takes months of work, many incremental changes, then this tool will help visualize the progress and encourage the team to grab tasks and see them to completion.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send