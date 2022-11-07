Products
Burnfeed
Burnfeed
Burn the feed, not your time.
You can never scroll to the end. The more you keep doing so, the more time you burn and so to help you with it, Burnfeed is here.
Launched in
Safari Extensions
,
Mac
,
Productivity
+2 by
Burnfeed
About this launch
Burnfeed
Burn the feed, not your time.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Burnfeed by
Burnfeed
was hunted by
Priyam Raj
in
Safari Extensions
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Priyam Raj
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Burnfeed
is not rated yet. This is Burnfeed's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#56
