This is a launch from Burner See 1 previous launch

Burner Bitcoin A new kind of hardware wallet for gifting & stacking Bitcoin Visit Upvote 59

Burner Bitcoin is designed to make self-custody and Bitcoin gifting accessible to everyone, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user. It’s a hardware wallet that removes the friction and complexity found in many other crypto wallets.

Payment Required Launch tags: Hardware • Crypto • Bitcoin

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more