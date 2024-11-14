  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Burner
    Burner

    Burner

    A low cost wallet to gift crypto

    Payment Required
    Burner is a small, secure computer that keeps your digital assets safe. It’s based on the same secure chips used in big, complicated and expensive hardware wallets. However, unlike hardware wallets, you don’t need to be a crypto expert to use it.
    Launched in
    Hardware
    Crypto
    Web3
     by
    Burner
    About this launch
    Burner
    BurnerA low cost wallet to gift crypto
    0
    reviews
    24
    followers
    Burner by
    Burner
    was hunted by
    David Myers
    in Hardware, Crypto, Web3. Made by
    David Myers
    and
    Cameron Robertson
    . Featured on November 15th, 2024.
    Burner
    is not rated yet. This is Burner's first launch.
    Upvotes
    25
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -