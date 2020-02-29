Discussion
cody mikol
Maker
Really excited for this launch! We have spend a lot of time polishing this one and I'm really looking forward to everyones feedback. We built this tool as part of our JustShipped initiative to build 52 project in 2020, we would love it if you came and checked out what else we are working on over at http://justshipped.io If you have any questions or comments or just want to say hello, please by all means do!
@cody_mikol Congrats on the launch. Love this product!
