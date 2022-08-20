Products
Burn and Earn
Ranked #8 for today
Burn and Earn
Encourage your staff to be more physically active
Encourage your staff to be more physically active by paying them for calories burned each day. Besides motivation, this initiative can help people in the workspace to create connections and feel engaged.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
by
Burn and Earn
About this launch
Burn and Earn
Encourage your staff to be more physically active
0
reviews
3
followers
Burn and Earn by
Burn and Earn
was hunted by
Yura Kutovoy
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Yura Kutovoy
Featured on August 21st, 2022.
Burn and Earn
is not rated yet. This is Burn and Earn's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#182
