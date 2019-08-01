Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Maker
Lexy Mayko
Hi Hunters, Lexy from bunq here :) I’m excited to announce bunq Apps 🌈, the first app directory in the world that lists apps that work with bank accounts. 💸 Build apps with our open banking API with 300+ endpoints, and share them with the world. How this works: ✓ Build an app using the bunq API, the most open and flexible banking API with 300+ banking endpoints. ✓ Submit your app on apps.bunq.com ✓ We let the world know about your app. Perks for app creators: ✅ Free listing to market the app ✅ We’ll share your apps on our social media channels ✅ Dedicated indexed page on our domain ✅ Keen app users from all over Europe will see your app ✅ Lots of love from bunq users ❤ ✨ 🧗Our goal is to have one place to connect the best fintech apps with bunqers. The first step was to create a base for listing and later enhancements. During the next stages, we will introduce more features for both the creators and users of the listed apps. With bunq Apps, we hope to set a positive standard of user experience in the world of banking. Regardless of the kind of user. We encourage you to share your feedback :)
Upvote (4)Share