Bungo Search

Search free e-books by time-to-read from Project Gutenberg

Bungo Search lets you search free e-books on Project Gutenberg by Time-to-Read.
You can search for example: Mark Twain's short-short works of 10min to read.
tomomichi
Maker
Hey guys, I just launched this BungoSearch for the people who want to read books more (and for free!) but can not choose the right one to read. There are over 60,000 free e-books on Project Gutenberg, but it's a bit hard to choose the right one from such many books. With BungoSearch, you can search books by the estimated time to read. If you only have 5 minutes of spare time, just select "5mins" and you'll find the great short stories :) All the books are ordered by the popularity in Project Gutenberg, so just pick the books from the top page of the search result, and you'll never be disappointed ;) Hope this helps your reading life. Enjoy!
