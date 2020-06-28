Bungo Search
Hey guys, I just launched this BungoSearch for the people who want to read books more (and for free!) but can not choose the right one to read. There are over 60,000 free e-books on Project Gutenberg, but it's a bit hard to choose the right one from such many books. With BungoSearch, you can search books by the estimated time to read. If you only have 5 minutes of spare time, just select "5mins" and you'll find the great short stories :) All the books are ordered by the popularity in Project Gutenberg, so just pick the books from the top page of the search result, and you'll never be disappointed ;) Hope this helps your reading life. Enjoy!
