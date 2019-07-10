Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Maker
Anthony Reo
Hey ProductHunt! Our team is excited to introduce Bunch.ai (beta) to you all. It helps you build and maintain a strong company culture, and gives you real-time updates without bombarding employees with surveys. We’ve spent the past 3 years helping leaders build high-performance teams by being intentional about company culture. Most people understand that culture is important, but they don’t have the tools or a mental model to be strategic about it. You know what they say: you can’t manage what you can’t measure. And the best indicators of culture come from how a team communicates. Bunch.ai analyzes the language used in public channels to map words and phrases to cultural characteristics and incorporates some of the latest research in organizational behavior and psychology from Stanford, Harvard, and MIT. We’ve built Bunch.ai with privacy and ethics in mind. To ensure that our technology is used strictly for good, we only analyze content posted in public channels (never private or direct messages), we do not store the actual message content, and we never identify who sent the messages we’ve analyzed. More info here: https://bunch.ai/data-security-faq Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think by sending a message or email to any of us at hey@bunch.ai Thank you for the love! Anthony
Upvote (12)Share
Maker
I'm still amazed at how convenient this is. Just a few clicks to get set up and see where the next culture threat comes from *before* it happens and take action.
Upvote (5)Share