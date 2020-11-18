discussion
Darja Gutnick
MakerCEO, Co-Founder @Bunch
Hey there ProductHunt! Darja here - CEO and Co-founder of BUNCH. What if learning how to be a leader was as easy as learning a language with Duolingo, a meditation session with Calm, or a Peloton class? Today, our team is thrilled to introduce our answer - the BUNCH AI leadership coach that empowers anyone to become a better leader in just 2 minutes a day. 🔭 Our big vision: A world where every team has great leadership. 🧭 Our mission: Empower anyone to be a great leader. ☝️Why now? The world needs more good leaders and we believe that anyone can be a leader without an MBA, fancy title, or degree! As a team of psychologists, social scientists, and techies we set out to make leadership knowledge and skills more accessible. Right now, it’s available for iPhone but an Android version is coming in Q1 2021! We are laser-focused on getting feedback (good & bad!) so please let us know what you think at hey@bunch.ai 🎉 One more thing: we’re celebrating the launch of the coach with a free virtual event TODAY Nov. 18 12 EST called #TakeTheLead, featuring lightning talks from 23 amazing leaders who have collectively founded 25+ companies and written nearly a dozen books. We’ve got Nir Eyal (Author, Hooked, Indistractable), Shachar Scott (Head of Brand Marketing at Snap), Alex Weber (Chief Growth Officer at N26), Monique Valcour (40+ articles in HBR), and many more! It would be our pleasure to have you! You can join us here: https://bunch.ai/takethelead. Thank you for all your support and love! Darja
Making this app has been an incredible ride for our team, but I'm so proud to see it finally out there for the world to see. I truly hope this enables everyone to become a better leader in 2 minutes a day. My favourite feature: the LEADERSHIP PROFILE. After a few quick questions, you'll see your own leadership style, strengths, and growth opportunities. It's a great conversation starter and a nice way to reflect on your approach to leading others. Share your style with your team to reflect on how well you work together. I'm an Explorer!
It's been a pleasure to work on the design and content of this app. I've learned a TON about what it takes to be a great leader and it's been so rewarding to help 100s of people already in a year that's seen work change 360°. I'm super excited to have the opportunity to help more leaders and future leaders out there to grow and support their teams!
This app has been a game-changer for our team, and it's a game-changer for our users. It's been a crazy roller-coaster building it, tweaking it, and making it better (we adopt the 1% better every day mindset even for our product). But it's really been worth it. I think that one of the most inspiring things about this product is that it can be used by people who are currently struggling to access leadership knowledge - no matter if they have a team or they hope to one day. It's a proactive tool so that you can be better for those around you. We all hope you love it as much as we do. All feedback is always welcome!