Home
→
Product
→
bummer
Ranked #14 for today
bummer
Let's fail to hide our failures
Free
One way to make your career regrets “less fearsome” is by talking to people about them. Bummer let’s you create a résumé of your failures and share it in the open.
Launched in
Productivity
by
bummer
About this launch
bummer
Let's fail to hide our failures
bummer by
bummer
was hunted by
Akash Agarwal
in
Productivity
. Made by
Akash Agarwal
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
bummer
is not rated yet. This is bummer's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#112
