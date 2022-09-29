Products
Home
Product
Bullet Journal in Notion
Bullet Journal in Notion
A notion system to organize your past, present, and future
As a both fan of bullet journal and Notion, I was exploring to combine them to one productivity system ,I made it after a long-term attempt, share and launch it as my first project！
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Bullet journal in Notion
About this launch
Bullet journal in Notion
A notion system to organize your past, present, and future
Bullet Journal in Notion by
Bullet journal in Notion
was hunted by
Michael Yuan
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Michael Yuan
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Bullet journal in Notion
is not rated yet. This is Bullet journal in Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#181
