A new year, a new todo app - based on bullet journaling.
Hamish Johnson
Maker
Hi hunters! Last year I started bullet journaling - an analog framework for writing journals that keeps things organized and easy to access. I found that it was useful for some things but wanted a digital version for my tasks and a few other things. So, over a week and a half when I *should* have been enjoying Christmas and New Years, I was having loads of fun building this out instead. It syncs to the cloud and it works offline too :D For the nerds: The app is built in Vue.js with Firebase as a serverless backend, and Vuetify as a component library. This combo made developing an absolute dream as it meant I can focus on making, rather than preparing, it also made turning it into a PWA a piece of cake. I've also used products from fellow makers in this build. I used Ouch! Illustrations for the illustrations on my front page (have had many compliments on these already) - Thanks @visualpharm! I also used Terms & Conditions Generator by iubenda which made making my T&C's and Privacy Policy a breeze. Thanks @facens!
Would suggest having a demo or sample to play around with before having to signup. Or, ideally, just start using and then 'save' to an account.
