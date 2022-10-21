Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Bull or Bear NFT Game
Ranked #20 for today
Bull or Bear NFT Game
Test your jaypeg knowledge, which one has a higher floor?
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
It's crypto Winter, the market is down and we are rekt. So we made this little game to cheer up the Web3 community. Guess which NFT collection has the higher floor price.
Have fun
Inspired by all the time we whittled away on higherlowergame
Launched in
Free Games
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Bull or Bear - The NFT Game
Production-ready AI models by AssemblyAI
Ad
API platform to automatically transcribe and understand audio
Learn more
About this launch
Bull or Bear - The NFT Game
Which one has a higher floor? Test your jaypeg knowledge
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Bull or Bear NFT Game by
Bull or Bear - The NFT Game
was hunted by
Carlo Del Mistro
in
Free Games
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Carlo Del Mistro
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Bull or Bear - The NFT Game
is not rated yet. This is Bull or Bear - The NFT Game's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#210
Report