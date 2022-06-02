Products
Bulk Image Compressor Web
Ranked #14 for today
Bulk Image Compressor Web
Compress multiple images at once, for free
Free
Quickly compress multiple images at once without compromising on image quality.
Features:
- Drag & Drop Images
- Compress up to 50 images simultaneously
- Download compressed images individually
- Download all the compressed images at once
Launched in
Productivity
by
Bulk Image Compressor
About this launch
Bulk Image Compressor Web by
Bulk Image Compressor
was hunted by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
in
Productivity
. Made by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
,
Mehul Kanzariya
and
Viral Kanzariya
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Bulk Image Compressor
is not rated yet. This is Bulk Image Compressor's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#42
