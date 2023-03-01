  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Buildt AI
Buildt AI
Ranked #17 for today

Buildt AI

LLM powered code search, explanations & cross-file codegen

Free
Buildt is an AI tool giving you a ChatGPT like experience in your codebase. Helping developers quickly search and understand large codebases. It’s like having a colleague with perfect memory and understanding of your codebase sitting next to you.
Launched in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
Buildt AI
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Buildt AI
Buildt AILLM powered code search, explanations & cross-file codegen
0
reviews
Buildt AI by
Buildt AI
was hunted by
Yang Li
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yang Li
,
Alistair Pullen
and
Sam Stenner
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Buildt AI
is not rated yet. This is Buildt AI's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#148