Buildt AI
Buildt AI
LLM powered code search, explanations & cross-file codegen
Buildt is an AI tool giving you a ChatGPT like experience in your codebase. Helping developers quickly search and understand large codebases. It’s like having a colleague with perfect memory and understanding of your codebase sitting next to you.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Buildt AI
Buildt AI
Yang Li
Yang Li
Alistair Pullen
Sam Stenner
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
