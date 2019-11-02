Discussion
Sunny Kumar
When I was looking for compatible PC parts to make my own PC, I did not get many options due to which I had to face a lot of problems, then looking at the same thing, I created this site from where people can find compatible parts for their PC and can effortlessly make their own PC without any compatibility issue.
While picking pc accessories, it is very important to assemble every product together and also to check availability of that product, buildmypc does everything and brings you everything at one place which is amazing.
@mudit_goyal2 Yes, we provide our best to make your PC parts compatible. And soon you'll also "Price History" of all products at BuildMyPC :-) Stay Tuned.
@new_user_1666fb9431 Cool!
I'm going to use this website for my upcoming PCs builds. Very easy to pickup the parts thank you build my pc developers. 😍
