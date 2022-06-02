Products
Buildkite Test Analytics
Buildkite Test Analytics
Observability for your test suites
Identify wasted compute, fix reliability issues, and deploy with confidence using Buildkite Test Analytics, an observability platform for your test suites. Works with any programming language, test framework and CI system.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
by
Buildkite Test Analytics
About this launch
Buildkite Test Analytics by
Buildkite Test Analytics
was hunted by
Tim Lucas
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Tim Lucas
,
Juanito Fatas
,
Michelle Hertzfeld
,
Jasmin Wong
,
Gordon Chan
,
Jasmine Quek
,
Grant Colegate
,
Keith Pitt
,
Steven Webb
,
Fred Showell
,
Hannah Thompson
,
Brett Jones
and
Rose Lu
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Buildkite Test Analytics
is not rated yet. This is Buildkite Test Analytics's first launch.
