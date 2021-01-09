Buildiful Heart
Foot essential bills for families in need
kathfinder
MakerFounder, Buildiful
Over the course of a challenging year for many, I happened to notice two extremes: There are folks out there who are having a hard time making ends meet, while I also know a lot of kind-hearted friends who want to offer help where it matters — but are not sure who exactly to get in touch with. Buildiful Heart is made with the primary goal of bridging the two groups.
