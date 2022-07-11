Products
Home
→
Product
→
BuildGrowth
BuildGrowth
Filterable database with more than 30K investors
50% OFF
•
Free Options
Stats
BuildGrowth helps companies to find and organize investors in an easy way. With more than 30.000 filterable investors, users can create unlimited lists and contact multiple investors at once through the use of lists with zero hassle.
Launched in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Money
by
BuildGrowth
About this launch
BuildGrowth
Filterable database with more than 30.000 investors.
BuildGrowth by
BuildGrowth
was hunted by
Matheus Freitas
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Money
. Made by
Matheus Freitas
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
BuildGrowth
is not rated yet. This is BuildGrowth's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#25
Weekly rank
#50
