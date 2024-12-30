Launches
Buildfy
Buildfy
Where ideas take shape
Buildfy is a powerful, easy-to-use Python GUI builder for creating stunning, cross-platform applications. With a drag-and-drop interface, real-time previews, and one-click deployment, Buildfy helps you design beautiful apps effortlessly.
Free
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Where Ideas Take Shape
56
1
#8
#18
was hunted by
Pratyush Mishra
in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
. Made by
Pratyush Mishra
Featured on December 31st, 2024.
This is Buildfy's first launch.