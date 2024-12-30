Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Buildfy
Buildfy
8. Buildfy
Where ideas take shape
Buildfy is a powerful, easy-to-use Python GUI builder for creating stunning, cross-platform applications. With a drag-and-drop interface, real-time previews, and one-click deployment, Buildfy helps you design beautiful apps effortlessly.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaSSoftware EngineeringDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

Buildfy gallery image
Buildfy gallery image
Buildfy gallery image
Buildfy gallery image
Buildfy gallery image
About this launch
Buildfy
Buildfy
Where Ideas Take Shape
56
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
#8
Day Rank
#18
Week Rank
Buildfy by
Buildfy
was hunted by
Pratyush Mishra
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Pratyush Mishra
. Featured on December 31st, 2024.
Buildfy
is not rated yet. This is Buildfy's first launch.