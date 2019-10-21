Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Sanket Sahu
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋, I am thrilled to announce BuilderX.io, a browser-based design tool that codes for you. First of all, I would like to extend my greatest thanks to the community for sticking with us through this journey. In 2017, we came up with the idea of a Design Tool that uses React (Native) & .js files as its design format. It took us quite some time to polish and launch BuilderX. There were a lot of ups and downs during development and a lot of ideas took birth and were contested, but all in all, I am extremely excited to share our work with you and the world. In a nutshell: - BuilderX is a design tool that runs in the browser and generates developer-friendly & production-ready code. - You can export the entire project with navigation intact or just the parts as components. - Share designs through links. - Convert Sketch designs to React & React Native in seconds. - Flex & Absolute layouts for Designers and Developers. Take your pick. - A Component Library within the tool to make the design process easier. - Export your own components and re-use them whenever, wherever. I sincerely hope that you find BuilderX useful. We are here to shake things up in the app development space. We urge you to explore BuilderX as much as you can & if you like BuilderX, leave an upvote and comment. We’ll be waiting to hear from you and make BuilderX even better as time rolls on.
Upvote (16)Share
Building complete apps with sketch design board and that too with navigation! That's insane. You guys pulled off an incredible job. Congrats!
Upvote (8)Share
Great product 😍
Upvote (3)Share
Awesome !!
UpvoteShare