Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Steve Sewell
Hi product hunt! I created Builder.io after running web engineering at ShopStyle where I was always flooded with constant simple new page and content requests for the site. Even with a headless CMS the template updates needed were never ending, until I realized that flipping the experience and allowing a full drag and drop page builder that can connect to any site was the true solution to operate so much faster and more efficiently. If you have any questions or feedback please fire away! Also - anyone who signs up for a paid plan today message me at steve@builder.io and I’ll apply a 30% off per month discount to your subscription
UpvoteShare