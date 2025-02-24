Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Build Y
This is a launch from Build Y
See 1 previous launch
Build Y
Open-source playground for breakthrough inventions
Visit
Upvote 53
Get the latest open-source advances in Engineering and technology.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Build Y
Breakthroughs to build the Remarkable
Follow
53
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Build Y by
Build Y
was hunted by
Abhinav Sharma
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Abhinav Sharma
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Build Y
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 27th, 2025.