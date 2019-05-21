Build a Material theme

These interactive projects for Android and the web let you create your own Material theme by customizing values for color, typography, and shape. See how these values appear when applied to Material Components, and get the code for your theme.
Build your own Material Theme on GlitchMaterial Design is an adaptable design system backed by open-source code. Google created it so anyone can make high-quality user interfaces. Material Design comes with a built-in, baseline style that can be used as-is. But with Material Theming, you can customize the UI to reflect your own product's brand.
Yasmine EvjenMaker@yasmineevjen · Design Advocate at Google
👋 We've created two interactive projects that help you build your own Material Theme using Material Components on Android Studio & @Glitch. See these projects in action in Material Theming: Build Expressively with Material Components (Google I/O'19) 📺 https://youtu.be/IaT4wdWTwuo Happy Theming!
Anil Dash@anildash · CEO, Glitch
Really thoughtful set of resources that are super easy to use. Helps take Material Design from "it's cool, I should think about it" to something that I can almost instantly use to make exactly the theme that I want. Nice work!
Wajahat Karim@wajahatkarim · Mobile Developer, UI/UX Designer, Writer
How can I use it for Android app?
