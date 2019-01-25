Build-a-Bogo
Create your own Supreme box logo tee shirt
Anthony GeranioMaker@anthonygeranio · Builder
Hey ProductHunt Community! My name is Anthony. I am the CEO and Co-Founder of Build-a-Bogo. We allow you to design a custom box logo tee shirt in a matter of seconds, and have it at your door in a few days after that. This project is dedicated to the root of streetwear – referencing an icon and flipping it to make something of your own. First, we're starting by paying homage to Supreme and their infamous "box logo tee shirts." A few highlights: - Enter any text and choose from various colors. - Multiple sizes to choose from. - Fast order and shipping process. For the PH community we have made a PH shirt! https://buildabogo.com/?text=Pro... and offering a 25% off coupon: PRODUCTHUNT Let me know what you think! This is the first of many e-commerce customization collab sites to come 😉
