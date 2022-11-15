Products
Ranked #7 for today
Build
Launch your side hustle in 4 weeks
Build is a 4-week online community + cohort that enables & empowers anyone irrespective of their background to launch a side hustle in 4 weeks!
Launched in
Side Project
,
Business
,
Community
by
Build
About this launch
Build by
Build
was hunted by
Prashant Sharma
in
Side Project
,
Business
,
Community
. Made by
Prashant Sharma
,
Shreyas Prakash
,
Gayatri Taley
,
Utkarsh Bhimte
,
Akhil BVS
and
niti shree
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Build
is not rated yet. This is Build's first launch.
Upvotes
67
Comments
38
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#42
