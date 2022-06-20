Products
Ranked #7 for today
Build
An unorthodox guide to making things worth making
“Priceless advice for any young person who wants to build something great or change the world for the better.”
- Ben Horowitz, Founding Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Launched in
Amazon
Startup Books
Tech
+1 by
Build
About this launch
Build
An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making
Build by
Build
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in
Amazon
Startup Books
Tech
. Made by
Tony Fadell
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Build
is not rated yet. This is Build's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#16
Report